What can local government do when residents are dealing with problems they believe stem from a neighbor’s overgrown property?
The answer is complicated, and often frustrating, as Woodland Drive resident Eileen Richards has learned.
Richards brought her case to the Zachary City Council Tuesday, pleading for help with what she said has been a years-long ordeal of trying to get someone to do something about an abandoned property next door to her home of 40 years.
“It has become a forest,” she said.
Richards has repeatedly contacted local officials about her concerns, she said, and many have even visited to take a look for themselves. Yet the property still looks the same.
“They can see it’s a mess — a complete mess,” she said. “And I’m overrun by wild animals coming onto my property.”
She has seen raccoons, opossums, rats and snakes.
“I can’t buy anything to take care of my property as far as mulch or dirt to fill in my flowerbeds,” Richards said. “I come home and it’s scattered everywhere because these wild animals are getting into it.”
“I shouldn’t have to live within the city limits and put up with this,” she added.
Mayor David Amrhein said the city has already sent letters to the property owner about the issue. As for the animal problems, he said Richards needs to call East Baton Rouge Parish animal control officers.
She said she has already done that.
“The animal control people said, ‘No, that’s a city problem.’ So I’m just thrown back and forth and back and forth, and my husband and I are too elderly to deal with this anymore,” she said. “It’s just gone beyond reason.”
Some of the complications on the city’s end relate to its rules regarding grass cutting.
“We don’t have an ordinance that says you need to clear-cut your property,” said city inspector Scott Masterson. “A lot of the yard now is not grass. It’s brush. It’s tallow trees. … There’s nothing that we can say to go cut.”
Masterson said the city sent another letter in late July to the property owner via registered mail. No one has signed for the letter yet, nor has the post office indicated the letter is undeliverable, he said.
“I am wasting my time here,” Richards said, returning to her seat in the audience. “But thank you anyway.”
She then picked up her things and walked out of the council chamber.
“That doesn’t bother y’all — the way she left out of here?” Councilman Lael Montgomery asked his fellow council members.
“If we can’t fight for our seniors,” he added, “then I don’t know why I’m here.”
Amrhein responded that the city’s hands are somewhat tied at this point.
“I don’t think from a legal perspective … that you can stop people from growing trees,” he said.
City Attorney John Hopewell noted that Richards’ home is near a large wooded area, making it difficult to prove the neighbor’s property is the sole source of her trouble with wild animals.
“It’s still on the radar, but there’s very little that we can do,” Hopewell said.
Also on Tuesday:
- Amrhein agreed to have the city study the possibility of adding stop signs on Rollins Road where it meets Ada Street, which would create a three-way stop. Montgomery brought up the issue, saying drivers routinely speed near that intersection, which is near Zachary High School.
- The council agreed to issue a subpoena to a Joan Street resident who has junk vehicles on her property and has not responded to two letters ordering her to remove them. A second subpoena regarding junk vehicles was on the agenda too, but the owner of that property, located on New Weis Road, was at the meeting and agreed to get rid of the vehicles.
- Demetric Hunter, who is organizing a fall festival, is seeking help running children’s activities and with the cost of putting on the event. The festival will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Zachary Community Park.
- City planner Bryant Dixon said the city will observe Flood Awareness Week Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. Displays with information to help people protect themselves and their properties during floods will be set up at the local library and at city offices.