The Zachary Rotary Club welcomed Dr. Frederick "Jamie" Bohanon, of Lane Regional Medical Center, who spoke to the club about lifesaving efforts after an injury occurs. The "Stop The Bleed Save a Life" campaign raises awareness of basic actions people can do using easy hands-on training by medical personnel.
Uncontrolled bleeding is the No. 1 cause of preventable death from trauma, Bohanan said. He explained the different steps one can do to stop bleeding after an accident. These actions can save a life.