Richard Williams braved the first cold front of the season and helped place hundreds of grocery bags in waiting cars. There was little time for introductions, but Williams, the grocer, is the president and CEO of a financial institution in his day job. On Nov. 10, he was just one of many smiling volunteers who worked to provide 400 holiday meals in the second annual Essential Federal Credit Union Drive-Thru Food Pantry.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank partnered for the second year with Williams’ organization to bring the innovative distribution to the Rock Church. Volunteers from the church and credit union handed out Essential bags containing the meals, financial information and words of encouragement.
Williams has been with Essential for six years. A transplant from his native Ohio and later the Washington, D.C., area, Williams has worked to find a place of service in the community for himself and the financial institution that he leads. “The issue of hunger is a universal issue. It transcends race, class, religion,” he said. “It’s something that is common to everyone — being able to eat. Food is essential to all of us.”
Credit union representatives said each meal included a hen, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, veggies and desserts. In a new move, the dessert boxes included inspirational message left by Essential employees. One said “Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable,” while another proclaimed “We rise by lifting each other up.”
“The messages are to give the recipients inspiration for the holidays,” said Terryseta Luke who works at Essential’s corporate office. “This time of the year, some people can’t afford things, so we are giving them this, but also a message to inspire them. Just to give hope."
Church volunteers like Jean Schiele helped distribute food and encourage participants. “There are a lot of hungry families and we are trying to do our best to help anyone that’s in need,” Schiele said.
The Rock Church has worked with the Food Bank since 2006 as well as having its own food pantry. The church food pantry distributes to the public each Tuesday, and families can receive food once a month. Members of the church also give to the food ministry. Tollie and Sue Coates coordinate the food pantry ministry at the church. The church pantry was damaged in the 2016 floods and was back in operation Sept. 17, 2017. Sue Coats said the Rock pantry has served 1,667 families since reopening.
The yearly drive gives Essential employees the opportunity to be a part of a similar community outreach. Essential’s Susanna Lee sees huge significance in what they do as a credit union and as community volunteers. “We have a fundamental belief that everybody’s got to eat,” Lee said. “Not all of us have to the means to provide for our families on a daily basis.”
“As an Essential employee, just to put in an hour or two is huge,” she said. “We can’t always give money, but we can certainly give time. It’s a blessing we can pass on to others and there’s no greater feeling.”
Williams echoed Lee’s sentiment. “That is one thing that is very important to our credit union, to be able to give back to the communities in which we serve,” Williams said. “Being able to be a part of the Food Bank or being a part of these mobile food pantries is a way for us to give back to the community and play it forward.”