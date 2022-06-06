Kenson Tate, a 2021 Zachary High graduate, is finishing his freshman track and field season at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. Tate has been an instant difference-maker, posting the fastest 100-meter (10.68), 200-meter (21.53) and long jump (7.8 M) for the Cardinals. Tate also competes on the 4x100-meter relay.
During the 2022 WAC Conference outdoor track and field championships held May 12-14 in Seattle, Washington, Tate made the finals in the 100- meter and 200-meter and placed third in the long jump (7.38M).
On his first WAC Conference meet Tate commented, “I was a little disappointed because at indoor I placed second and I was hungry to win conference.”
At the NCAA regional meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on May 25 he won his flight and posted the farthest jump (7.8 meters) in the first two flights. He sweated out as the other jumpers competed in the last flight to place sixth overall, to qualify for the NCAA Nationals, which will take place in Eugene, Oregon.
The jump at the NCAA regionals was a personal record for Tate, and it happened on his last attempt. On the jump Tate indicated that his coach told him "to come down the runway like it’s the 100-meter.” Tate said that as he prepared for the last attempt, he thought to himself, “Is this last my jump or can I go to Nationals?” Once he reached the board he said that “I felt the board under me and it was like fireworks, and after that I held it as long as I could.”
Tate, a mechanical engineering major, is excited for the opportunity to represent Lamar and Zachary at the NCAA Nationals. “I am truly excited about Nationals and my goal is to be an All-American” Tate said. All-American status comes with a top 8 placement at the meet.
You can watch Tate compete in the long jump at 8 p.m. June 8. He will be joined on day one by former ZHS teammate Sean Burrell, last year’s NCAA winner in the 400-meter hurdles, who qualified in the 400-meter hurdles and 4x400-meter relay. A third ZHS alum, Kristian Jackson, will represent Southeastern Louisiana University in the women’s discus competition after posting a qualifying throw of 53.86 meters.
The event will be covered by ESPNU starting at 6:30 p.m. on June 8 and 8 p.m. on June 9.
2022 ZAF scholarship award winners
The Zachary Athletic Foundation awarded two $500 scholarships to senior ZHS male and female athletes to recognize their character, leadership, work ethic, team spirit and attitude during their ZHS careers.
Lauren Bradley was the female ZAF scholarship winner. Bradley competed in volleyball and was named Academic All State. She will be attending LSU in the fall, where she will major in prelaw.
The male scholarship winner was track star LeJaune George, who placed third in the 800-meter at the state 5A meet early this month. George will be running track/cross-country at Xavier in New Orleans next year.