After rolling out to a 16-4 record and a fourth-ranked power ranking in Class 5A, the ZHS boys basketball team met a bump on the road on Jan. 25 losing a 46-51 nail-biter to Madison Prep (12-2) which is currently the first seed in Class 3A.
Parkview Baptist came into the ZHS gym on Jan. 28 with a 15-8 record, and an ax to grind after losing by 45 points two night earlier against Riverside Academy.
The Broncos freshmen kicked the night off with a fast-paced tempo that steamrolled the visiting Eagles 67-29. The Eagles would not fair better in the junior varsity game as the Broncos pressured their way to a 64-32 victory.
In the nightcap Parkview would score the first four points before the Broncos made a 5-0 run. Jalen Bolden’s 3 pointer at 1:30 put the Broncos up by 4 (17-13) late in the first. The defenses would tighten things down in the second and neither team was able to put together a run as the Broncos went into the halftime break with a five-point lead (33-28).
The freshman, junior varsity, and first half of the varsity game all demonstrated coach Jon McClinton and his coaching staff’s approach to the game. The name of the game is intensity and the tempo and effort focuses on working so hard that the opponent runs out of gas. In all three games coach McClinton's emphasis on work is consistent and filters down to his assistant coaches. You are more likely to hear a “attaboy” for player diving for a loose ball, which all three teams do with a passion, than hear a coach praise a dunk or 3-point shot.
The second half would see this approach pay dividends. Parkview started another run to start the second half with two straight buckets to cut the Broncos halftime lead. The Broncos would go on their own run and with senior Jeremiah Fisher hitting both of his free throws at the 3:14 mark, gave the Broncos a 10-point lead.
Parkview came within seven of the Broncos midway through the fourth, but the Broncos constant pressure and extra passes to get the easy shot prevented the Eagles from narrowing the gap. The Broncos closed out to the Eagles with a grinding 74-65 victory. Jordan DeCuir was the leading scorer for the Broncos with 20.
This is a young Broncos team that thrives doing the dirty work. In all three games the constant theme was pressure. Always the pressure. Up five, pressure. Up 10 pressure. Up 30, pressure. Also, there was a tremendous amount of team basketball where there was consistently another pass that resulted in a good look under the goal. It is probably fitting the coach McClinton does not recognize a “player of the week” but rather a “grinder of the week.”
On the win McClinton noted, “We are still trying to figure this thing out playing one of the toughest schedules we have had since I have been at ZHS.” On his players response McClinton noted that “this group has done a great job adjusting and working through adversity.”
To date, the Broncos have had six game cancellations and have played a sufficient number of games (12) to qualify for the playoffs.
Expect a deep run from this young but talented team. District starts this week. The Broncos will be home for district games on Feb. 5, Live Oak; Feb. 9, Denham Springs; and Feb. 16, Central with road games against traditional powers and recent state champions Scotlandville and Walker on Feb. 12 and 16, respectively.
On the district McClinton commented that “Our district is probably the toughest in the state. Walker is good, Central is good and experienced and Scotlandville has picked up where they left off last year.” Not the understatement McClinton quipped “There are no night’s off."