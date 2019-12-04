Louisiana Workers' Compensation Corporation recently presented a $209,940.67 dividend check to the City of Zachary.
Kristin Wall, president & CEO of LWCC; Gretchen Hofeling, LWCC vice president/chief financial officer; and Paul Owen, agency manager with John Hendry Insurance Agency, presented the check to Mayor David Amrhein; Deanna Mankins, Zachary chief financial officer; Bob Whitaker, Zachary safety officer; Steve Nunnery, chief administrative officer; and Ashlee Pratt, Zachary human resources director.
Wall commended the city for its commitment to workplace safety, prompt return to work and loss prevention, which ultimately lead to the monetary reward the city received as a policyholder. Bob Whitaker, Safety Officer said, “It is great to have a good working relationship with LWCC, who continues to reward municipalities for their workplace safety efforts.” Mayor David Amrhein is highly committed to safety in the workplace and safety for our city as a whole.