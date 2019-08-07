Zachary Men’s Club 60th anniversary celebration
At 3 p.m. Sunday, the Zachary Men’s Club, 5746 Rollins Road, will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Former members are invited.
The agenda includes recognition of people in the community, presentation of two scholarship recipients and awards for two football players on the Zachary High championship team.
Zachary Men’s Club was established in 1959 for kids to have a place to participate in recreational activities in the summer. It also helps the elderly and needy with utility bills, supports the Zachary Food Pantry and works with the city of Zachary on community projects.
The organization started with 35 acres donated to the club. President Barack Obama visited in 2016. The community can use building for a small fee.
Fall baseball
Registration is open for fall baseball in Zachary. Deadline to sign up is Aug. 25. Ages 6-8 is coaches pitch; 9-10 and 11-12 is kid pitch baseball. Visit securepayment.link/cityofzacharyrecreation/ to register.
Donate books
The Zachary Charity League and Zachary Area Reading Council are hosting a Book Drive, collecting books through Sept. 1. Drop-off locations are Bank of Zachary on Main Street, Complete Automotive, Rollins Place Elementary, Carri Godbold Keller Williams on Old Scenic Highway.
Candidate announcement deadline set
The Plainsman will publish campaign announcements for the upcoming general election. All announcements must include the candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to zachary@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Movies at the Park
The next movie at HugYourPeople Park is "How to Train Your Dragon — The Hidden World," on Friday. At 7 p.m., kids can make a personalized dragon shield. The movie begins at dusk. Bring chairs or a blanket to sit on. No pets or ice chests allowed. Concessions will be on sale to help pay for the movie.
2019 Heritage Gala
The 2019 Heritage Gala to benefit Heritage Ranch is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Crowne Plaza. Visit hrbr.org/event/2019HeritageGala-VirtuallyHeritageRanch/2 to get more details or to buy tickets and sponsorships. The evening will have a cocktail reception with dishes from Baton Rouge restaurants, live music, live and silent auctions, Kendra Scott pull, Spin-to-Win Wheel and a jewelry raffle by CUT Fine Jewelers.
ZHS Class of 2009 plans reunion
The Zachary High Class of 2009 is holding its 10-year reunion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at White Oak Estate and Gardens, 17660 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge. Cost is $60 a person. Payments can be made through Venmo @Taylor-Westmoreland-3. Call (225) 978-8170 for information. RSVP by Aug. 16 at Zachary High C/O 2009 on Facebook.
Annual golf fundraiser
Lane RMC Foundation is registering for its second annual Golf Tournament on Sept. 20 at Beaver Creek Golf Course. All proceeds will go to benefit the Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation. Visit tinyurl.com/y2b6hz6t for details and the form.
Art Crawl coming
Each fall, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary hosts its annual Fall Art Crawl. RACZ is seeking event sponsors. Sponsorships start at $250, with the Exclusive Title Sponsor at $5,000. Visual artists can apply to participate by completing the artist application. Jewelry artists will be in the historic village while other artists will be placed at various businesses along the route. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31. Visit raczonline.org for information.