Councilman Charles Vincent continues to fulfill a promise to keep Baker clean.
With his Friendly Neighbor Keeper Initiative, he picks up trash along Baker roads to serve as an example for others.
Impacting unsightly piles of litter and inspiring neighbors are the two major goals of the Friendly Neighbor Keeper Initiative formally adopted by the city of Baker in May 2016. Vincent, a history professor and city councilman, started the effort and local officials and concerned residents recognize the third Saturday of each month as the beautification workday.