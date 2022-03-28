Voters in Zachary approved the Zachary Community School District's school 38.2 mill property tax renewal in Saturday's election.
With 63% approval, voters agreed with the tax proposal that collects more than $10 million annually.
The tax, first approved in 2003, helps fund school operations, essential staffing and student programs.
The tax provides 24% of the revenue the district spends for instructional purposes, according to ZCSD.
State funds provide 57% of the school district's revenue. Sales and use taxes account for 17%.