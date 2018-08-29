There was a time, not long ago, when Zachary football was trying to fight its way into elite status.
The goal now for the Broncos is to not forget how that felt.
Zachary will enter the season with 14 returning starters, spread equally over offense and defense, after finishing 2017 on a 10-game winning streak and leaving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with its second Class 5A state championship in three years.
Burgeoning star Keilon Brown, an every-game starter at quarterback the past two seasons, is among the returnees.
"There is a fine line between your guys expecting to win every time they go out there and feeling entitled," said Zachary coach David Brewerton, who is 49-9 overall and 16-2 in the playoffs over his four seasons. "I want them to play with confidence and expect to win every game, but they have to continue to embrace the grind."
These are, to be sure, different times.
Without a state championship until its 2015 breakthrough, Zachary has played into December for four seasons straight.
No Lindsey Scott? No problem.
The Broncos have not been slowed by loss of star power. So far, the target on their back has not slowed them either.
"That's the cream of the crop right now," Live Oak coach Brett Beard said of the Broncos. 'They set the bar high far everybody else in our district."
Live Oak faces Zachary on Sept. 21 in the district opener.
"A win over them would be nice," Beard said. Looking ahead to the playoffs, he added, "But you're going to have to beat them twice."
Brown stepped in for Scott, Louisiana's Mr. Football, two years ago and provided steady play as the young Broncos made a surprising semifinal run. He was far more of a standout last year, collecting All-District and All-Metro player of the year awards.
Now, Brewerton looks for Brown to emerge as a team leader.
That part shouldn't be difficult for a player who enters his junior season with 29 career starts.
"I would like to just see the maturation process continue going," Brewerton said. "Going into your junior year, it's time for him as a quarterback to take this team over."
Bad news for Zachary opponents: dealing with Brown and the offense is only half the battle.
The defense looks to build on a dominant run that included four shutouts during the 10-game season-ending win streak.
Tackles leader Wes Brady is one of four returning starters in the linebacking corps. Caleb Jackson anchors the defensive line. Tyler Judson, the team leader in interceptions, returns to lead the secondary.
Brewerton knows the potential of his team is immense.
"It will be a matter of whether or not we can continue to play with a chip on our shoulder," he said.
Zachary
Coach: David Brewerton (105-36)
2017: 13-2
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
*QB Keilon Brown (6-1, 183, Jr.), RB Ryan Allen (5-8, 175, Jr.), SE Chris Hilton (6-1, 170, So.), *TE Buddy Davis (6-2, 200, Sr.), *SE Kris Simmons (6-2, 185, Sr.), *SE Chandler Whitfield (5-9, 160, Sr.), *OT Trelon Harris (6-3, 32, Sr.), OG Myles Snowden (5-11, 295, Sr.), *C Kolby Matthews (5-11, 295, Sr.), OG Dylan Landry (6-0, 210, Jr.), *OT Caleb Johnson (6-1, 270, Sr.)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Charles Selders (6-0, 200, Jr.), *DT Caleb Jackson (6-1, 250, Sr.), DT Hunter Bell (5-10, 240, Sr.), DE Cedric Brown (6-1, 229, So.), *LB Kenyon Martin (5-11, 185, Jr.), *LB Taylor Milton (6-2, 212, Sr.), *LB Wes Brady (6-0, 225, Sr.), *LB Maverick McClure (6-2, 210, Jr.), *DB Tyler Judson (6-0, 190, Sr.), DB Kendell Cleveland (5-11, 165, Sr.), DB Sean Burrell (5-11, 175, Jr.)
*--denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Northshore
Sept. 7 at Catholic-BR
Sept. 14 Madison Prep
Sept. 21 Live Oak*
Sept. 28 University Lab
Oct. 5 Walker*
Oct. 12 at Denham Springs*
Oct. 19 at Central*
Oct. 26 at Scotlandville*
Nov. 2 Belaire*
*--denotes district game