In the spring, St. Francisville looks like its history as residents celebrate its most famous resident, John James Audubon, during the annual Audubon Pilgrimage.
Audubon lived in the area during the early 1800s, known as the Regency period.
The Patterns of Pilgrimage event, held Oct. 16, helps people understand how they should dress while working during the annual Audubon Pilgrimage.
While people think of large hoop skirts as the definitive clothing of the Deep South in the 1800s, clothing of the Regency period was sleeker and trimmer, but still fancy.
Displays of outfits worn by past pilgrimage chairwomen lined the center of the room at the St. Francisville City Hall. Pieces for men and children were displayed on racks. Hats, gloves, shoes and jewelry of the period also were highlighted.
Rhona Wray and Kitty Martin headed the event.
Martin said the pilgrimage wants an authentic 1820s look, to represent when Audubon was here.
Wray said if the fall preparation event helps one person become more historically accurate, the effort is worthwhile. She said that in 2017, five or six people made costumes after visiting the event.
Amy Louviere, chairwoman for 2019’s pilgrimage was on hand. “Making costumes is addictive,” she said.
All three women pointed out that the West Feliciana Historical Society has a costume closet, which serves as a lending library of costumes for those without the time or resources to make their own outfit.
Also on hand was Yvonne Leak, who teaches textiles at LSU, to help design custom pilgrimage costumes. Armed with a computer and samples of fabrics and trims, she walked participants through planning an outfit.
Wray's tips included:
- Use patterns and ideas from the Regency era, 1820-24, not from other time periods.
- Use fabrics available in the early 1800s. These include 100 percent cotton, silk, wool or linen. No synthetics.
- Undergarments, like a chemise, corset and petticoat, help create the proper silhouette. White knee highs are the proper legging under a skirt.
- Regency day wear is modest, with neck, legs and arms covered. Ankles are covered.
- A bonnet is worn outside.
- Evening wear is luxurious and sports lower neck lines and short sleeves with opera gloves.
- Ballet flats are appropriate shows, not heels or fancy modern shoes.
- Pearls and cameos are good jewelry choices.
- Reticules, or bag-shaped purses, are a good place to store modern necessities out of sight.
- Young girls should wear pastels. Length and undergarments vary by age.
- Boys wear white or natural-colored, long-sleeve shirts with khaki pants, a straw hat and knee-high boots.
- Men’s wear includes breeches or pantaloons, boots, a tailcoat, high waistcoat, cravat and hat.