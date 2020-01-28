Residential developments going up in unincorporated northwestern East Baton Rouge Parish have long been a burr in the saddle of Zachary leaders. The subdivisions don’t have to comply with Zachary’s building standards, but their residents can send their children to Zachary schools and depend on Zachary firefighters to help them in their hour of need.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted to send letters to the parish saying the city does not object to granting zones of influence for two proposed subdivisions, but the vote came after a tense discussion about the matter.
One subdivision would be located on 223 acres on Samuels Road; the other on 132 acres on Old Scenic Highway.
Whether the city objects to a zone of influence has no bearing on a subdivision being able to move forward. Rather, it’s a formal way of recognizing that residents outside Zachary city limits may take advantage of certain city services, such as fire department coverage via Fire District 1, which includes unincorporated areas.
The Zachary Fire Department provides contractual services to the district, and it is overseen by Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble.
Mayor David Amrhein said developers frequently do not contact Kimble or anyone else with Fire District 1. Such was the case with the two subdivisions discussed Tuesday.
“If you build a subdivision and Danny never knows about it and never sees a plan, what happens if there’s a fire in the back and he doesn’t know how to get a truck in?” Amrhein said.
For example, he noted it takes more room to turn ladder trucks than regular firetrucks. The fire chief would need to be able to examine plans to see if there is enough space for ladder trucks in a development with a lot of two-story homes.
“There’s nobody around here that can provide the service we do,” Amrhein said, and that quality of service is responsible for the area’s good fire insurance rating. That makes it especially irritating that developers consistently don’t communicate with Kimble, the mayor said.
“If we walk away from Fire District 1 tomorrow morning, everybody that does not live in the City of Zachary automatically becomes a 10 for fire insurance rating purposes,” he said. “Go try to buy fire insurance as a 10. You cannot afford it.”
City officials have a range of other frustrations with subdivisions outside city limits but within the larger boundaries of the highly rated — and quickly growing — Zachary Community School District. While talking about the second zone of influence item Tuesday, Councilman Lael Montgomery spotted something in a report on the proposed subdivision that he didn’t like: plans to build a water tower.
“So they’re going to bring a water tower closer to Zachary so they can saturate us with neighborhoods?” Montgomery asked, incredulous. “It’s not right.”
“It’s a tough pill,” the mayor responded.
In other business, the council:
- Gained a new member. Donald Morgan was sworn in as an interim council member representing District 2. The seat was vacated after Brandon Noel’s resignation in November. Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed Morgan to the job, which he will hold until an election is held later this year.
- Approved rezoning and resubdivision requests and a site plan for The Francis Restaurant and Reception Center, which will be built near the Zachary Youth Park.
- Agreed to rezone 5 acres on Carpenter Road from residential estate to commercial general. A nursing home has been proposed for the land, which is owned by Lane Regional Medical Center.
- Agreed to rezone a lot on Old Scenic Highway near Church Street from commercial neighborhood to commercial general to accommodate a used car dealership being planned for the site.