Have a great Christmas
Christmas is just a few days away.
After 2020, many of us were looking to a celebration unhindered by pandemic protocols, but COVID-19 just won’t go away.
Many of us hoped 2021 would be better, and it wasn’t. Pain and bad things seemed to follow us into the new year.
In my case, the pandemic prevented me from traveling to Britain to be with my brother in the final weeks of his life this spring, and this Christmas is the first one without him since his birth in 1969.
Many of you can share painful things from this year.
Despite the pain and difficulties, 2021 did bring some good.
Our communities were able to start meeting in groups again. We could see faces without masks. We’ve learned to be flexible in our plans when things are rescheduled, the store shelves are empty of the product we want, or the delivery service has sent your package who knows where.
Let me encourage everyone to embrace the hope this holiday season represents.
Let’s find ways to incorporate that hope into our lives and allow it to inspire us.
At heart, have a Merry Christmas.
Principal leaving high school
Social media in the Zachary area shared a letter from Zachary High principal Tim Jordan saying he would not be serving as the school's principal because of medical issues.
On Jan. 3, the letter said, he will return to a previous position with the school board office.
The letter continued, "This was a difficult but necessary decision for me and my family ... Please accept my heartfelt thanks for the support and cooperation you have shown me over the years. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve such a wonderful school and community."
Help for renters
The City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge Emergency Rental Assistance Program is accepting applications for renters who reside in East Baton Rouge Parish and were economically impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic through job loss, furlough or reduction in hours or pay.
The application process will allow residents to apply for rental or utility assistance or both. Renters should complete the application at www.ebremergencysolutions.com.
If you need help or are facing eviction, contact the EBR Emergency Solutions Office at (225) 529-0504.
Landlords are encouraged to refer their tenants in need of assistance to this program.