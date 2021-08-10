Southern University’s Interfaith Youth Core, aided by the Louisiana National Guard, provided COVID-19 testing, vaccines and health information Saturday, August 7 at a drive-thru back-to-school event held by Zachary’s MLK Committee.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Committee held its annual back-to-school giveaway Saturday with safety and health adjustments warranted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive-thru format, held outside on the campus of Zachary High School, included COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and health counseling and information.
The community organization lead by chairwoman Johnnie Evans and event co-chairwoman Tina Clark moved the distribution outside after donors and sponsors gave time, money and the supplies needed to distribute the 850 pre-prepared supply packets, backpacks for kindergartners and other supplies.
Clark said community support continued to make the effort an impactful success. ”We are thankful for those who made donations and those who made monetary donations,” she said. “Without them, this would not have been possible. This is our first year doing it by drive-thru because of COVID-19, so we're very proud of this.”
Clark said the group responded to the community needs related to the pandemic by partnering with groups who helped turn the giveaway into a COVID-19 outreach center. The Interfaith Youth Core from Southern University provided vaccinations and answered health questions. “They're doing the vaccinations and testing,” she said. “They also have ambassadors on site to answer any questions that you want to have about the vaccinations.”
The organization first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Donations were used to fund scholarships for local high school graduates. Before the supplies giveaway, current scholarship recipients and the funding sponsors were acknowledged. Evans said four local churches — New Pilgrim, New Providence, Union Antioch and Union Baptist — conducted a community revival, with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund.
The group honored the scholarship recipients and announced monetary gifts for the other applicants. Scholarship recipients receiving an award given in honor of Dr. Lin Alexander and the Rev. Morris Jackson are Darrin Taylor Jr. and Benjamin White. A scholarship funded by Trae Welch was given to Jayla Birotte, and the group’s top MLK Scholarships were given to Ryan Armwood, Cara Anderson and Brandon Lee. Monetary gifts were given to Zaria Hamilton and Jalaysia Sanders.