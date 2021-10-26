Zachary High School has a plethora of former Friday night heroes making their name on Saturday playing college football.
Former Bronco Boston Scott is playing on Sundays as a running back for the Philadelphia Eagles. Scott is in his fourth season in the NFL and on the season has 2 catches for five yards. Boston continues to work in the community raising money for Hurricane Ida relief with all raised funds going to the United Way of Southeast Louisiana. For more information and to contribute, go to Boston’s go fund me page, gofundme.com/f/boston-scotts-hurricane-ida-relief.
Closer to home there are four former Broncos — Chandler Whitfield, Tyler Judson, Martell Fontenot and Kennen Tate — playing on the bluff for the Southern Jaguars.
After transferring from ULM, Whitfield has provided an immediate impact with 1 rushing attempt for 3 yards, 7 receptions for 78 yards, 4 kickoff returns for 64 yards and a four-yard punt return.
Junior linebacker Tate has 15 total tackles, 3 tackles for losses and a sack. Fellow junior Fontenot is 2 for 2 on field goal attempts with a long of 31 yards and is 12 of 12 on PATs. Fontenot has also contributed as a punter. Judson, like Whitfield, has also had an instant impact with 17 total tackles and a fumble recovery returned for 51 yards.
Two-time Gatorade player of the year winner Lindsey Scott has been super productive as the starting quarterback for the Nicholls State Colonels. To date he has rushed 92 times for 688 yards and 6 touchdowns and completed 111 of 178 attempts for 1,420 yards and 11 TDs.
The man that replaced him at Zachary, Keilon Brown, was there to meet Scott when Brown’s Memphis Tigers defeated Nicholls 42-17 on Sept 4. The Tigers are 4-3 at the time of writing.
TCU transfer Kellton Hollins took on a starting role and has played well for Louisiana Tech on the offensive line. Furthermore, after joining the team in the summer his leadership resulted in him being in the top five of team captain voting a few short months after arriving.
Former Bronco William Granville has seen action on the offensive line for Southeastern Louisiana this year as a redshirt sophomore. At the time of writing the Lions were 5-1 and in second place in the Southland Conference. They defeated Scott’s Colonels on Oct. 9 (58-48).
The former Bronco the furthest away from home, besides Scott, is redshirt freshman linebacker Taylor Milton. Milton has 5 total tackles on the season as the New Mexico State Aggies fight through a tough start and sit at 1-6.
Trae Shropshire’s junior year at University of Alabama at Birmingham has been productive as he has 12 receptions for 265 yards and 3 TDs. The Blazers are 5-2 with an upcoming home game against Hollins and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Nov. 6.
All state football and track and field superstar Chris Hilton’s freshman season at LSU has been hampered by an injury, but whoever the next coach is at LSU they have a star in the making after he is cleared to play.