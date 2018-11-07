U.S. Rep. Garret Graves urged attendees of a prayer breakfast held Friday in Zachary to “sow peace and sow love” as an antidote to the divisiveness that has become commonplace in politics and elsewhere in American life.
Graves was the keynote speaker at Zachary Mayor David Amrhein’s annual prayer breakfast at Plains Presbyterian Church’s Christian Life Center. More than 300 people — including several elected officials, pastors and other community leaders — turned out for the meal, which was prepared by Zachary firefighters who’d started cooking at about 3 a.m.
Graves, a Republican from Baton Rouge, talked about how recent events — including a Florida man’s bomb plot against several prominent Democrats and a deadly shooting at a Pennsylvania synagogue — demonstrate the perils of divisive rhetoric.
“What’s happening in this country today — this isn’t us,” Graves said.
Americans have more in common with one another than they may think, he said, and should focus on strengthening those bonds.
“We can’t allow what’s happening in social media and what’s happening with all this divisiveness to dictate to us and govern us and influence us,” Graves said. “We’re absolutely trashing the sacrifice that people have made to give us what we have today.”
Amrhein — who described Graves as “a tremendous supporter of Zachary,” especially in the aftermath of the August 2016 flood — presented the congressman a key to the city.
In his remarks, Amrhein reflected on how Zachary residents have pulled together to support him and others through trying times.
Within the first few months of 2018, Amrhein’s mother as well as three city employees — part-time firefighter Russell Achord, accountant Madeline Hemba, and deputy fire chief and reserve police officer Chris Lawton — all died.
“The people of Zachary have made it possible to continue to move forward,” Amrhein said.
The past year’s tragedies ended up yielding some good things, he said, such as the newly opened Hug Your People Memorial Park next to City Hall. The park honors Hemba, Lawton and others who have died recently.
With the holiday season approaching, the mayor implored people to keep up that spirit of helping those in need.
“Remember the people less fortunate than you,” Amrhein said. “And this year, let’s keep the families of people we have lost in our thoughts and prayers.”