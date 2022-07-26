The Zachary Community School Board recognized three teachers at its July 19 meeting: two who are retiring, and one who recently earned a national science teaching award.
The board presented glass keepsakes to Sheri Broussard and Ellen St. Romain. Both are retiring from the Zachary Early Learning Center and have spent about 20 years teaching.
Also honored at the meeting was Sandra Saye, of Copper Mill Elementary School. She recently was named Outstanding Earth Science Teacher by the National Association of Geoscience Teachers.