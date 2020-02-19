A Concept Art Exhibition Tour will show the development of "Sankofa’s Eymbrace;" an afro-fantasy comic book series 19 years in the making.
It was created, written, penciled, colored and lettered by Antoine "Ghost" Mitchell, of Baton Rouge, who grew up in Norwood. It was edited by Erica "Ayxa" Williams-Mitchell.
It is on view in February at the Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road; in March, Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge, with a presentation "Sankofa's Eymbrace & Afro-Fantasy" at 3 p.m. March 22; in April at Jones Creek Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge; and in May at Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge.
For information, such as added locations, presentations, discussions and workshops, or to order "Sankofa’s Eymbrace," visit sankofaseymbrace.com.