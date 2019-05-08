Impact Charter School students, from left, Ta'Mori Daniels, 12, Dalton Toussaint, 12, Antoine Bennet, 12, Kaleb Scott, 13, Keelie Barnes, 12, and Kaylyn Washington, 13, look out of the windows of the air traffic control tower at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport during a student aviation day, put on by the National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees, Saturday, May 4, 2019. School principal Eric Scott talks with Chrispher Patrick, far right, a Baton Rouge FAA air traffic controller, behind the students. A group of mostly African-American students from the area learned about careers in the aviation field, listening to African-American pilots, Federal Aviation Administration employees including air traffic controllers, and more.