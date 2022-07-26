Reminder: Posting signs in the right of way is illegal
Zachary sent a message:
"Posting signs on trees, utility poles, traffic signs and street signs on the right of way is illegal. The City of Zachary has recently spearheaded a community litter campaign, and efforts are underway to remove signs in prohibited sign locations.
"If you have placed your poster on a tree, utility pole, traffic sign or street sign in the right of way, we will remove it without prior notice. We have all seen posters of missing pets, upcoming garage sales and other miscellaneous announcements on utility poles.
"While it may seem harmless, with no malice intended, these postings can cause significant harm to our ornate iron street signs. Tape or defacement, such as stickers, or spray paint, applied to any sign are considered acts of vandalism."
Teen fun at the library
The Zachary Branch Library is hosting Unplug and Play … for Teens from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28. Invite your friends to the library to play games like Paku Paku, Suchi Go Party, Jenga and Catchphrase.
Summer reading continues: The East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program, "Oceans of Possibilities," runs through Aug. 15. Remember to track your reading and earn rewards for all ages. Sign up at your local branch or online at ebrpl.beanstack.org. Visit www.ebrpl.com for information.
MLK Back to School event
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Zachary Committee will hold its annual Back To School Supply Giveaway from 10 a.m. until supplies last on Aug. 6 in the front parking lot of the Zachary High School gymnasium, 4100 Bronco Lane.
Elementary through high school and college students are encouraged to attend. Local vendors will be on-site.
All attendees are asked to bring one canned good to support the Zachary Food Pantry.
Backpack giveaway
Round Room LLC announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in its 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, a news release said.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31, TCC Zachary, 5635 Main St., Suite D, Zachary, invites families to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact. Children in grades K-12 are eligible.
Practice for the ACT
Brush up on ACT test-taking skills. High school students can sign up to take a free practice ACT test at the Baker Branch. The practice test is at 10 a.m. Aug. 20. The practice test takes about four hours. Registration is required. More details and requirements will be given at time of registration. To register, call (225) 778-5970.