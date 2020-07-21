The Junior League of Baton Rouge is accepting grant applications for its Community Assistance Fund, which assists nonprofit agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish, a news release said. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.
Last year, the League's Community Assistance Fund provided more than $60,000 in grants to 23 organizations. This year, $75,000 in grants will be awarded to organizations with a 501(c)(3) designation with specific, short-term monetary needs. Grants are awarded to projects focused on health, education and cultural development.
"During these tough times, the Junior League felt it was essential to increase the grant sizes to help other organizations," said league President Norisha Kirts Glover.
Individual grant amounts may be requested up to $5,000 to help nonprofits increase their capacity to serve.
"We understand that now more than ever, there are individuals and communities that need help. We raised our funds so we can be a part of the solution," said Glover.
To submit an application and for detailed guidelines and instructions, visit juniorleaguebr.org/CAF.
The next Community Assistance Fund grant cycle will open Jan. 15. The league also offers a small number of trained volunteers to support an organization by lending a hand at their community events.