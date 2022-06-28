July 4 closings announced
Zachary will observe Independence Day on Monday, July 4. All governmental offices will be closed. Waste Management garbage pickup will be collected as normal July 4.
However, Waste Depot/bulk waste collection will not operate July 4. If Monday, July 4, is your normal bulky waste collection day, service will be before the holiday, Friday, July 1.
Library closed on holiday
All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.
All of our resources, e-books, downloads, and other information still will be available 24/7 online in the Digital Library at www.ebrpl.com.
Visit www.ebrpl.com to see summer reading program activities and sigh up for the program.
School orientation
Zachary Community School District has released its dates for orientation at the schools. Visit https://www.zacharyschools.org/Documents/Parents_and_Students/2022_2023Orientation%20Dates.pdf to find out when you need to visit.
Nominate the top citizen
The Zachary Rotary Club is seeking nominations for 2022 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
The deserving person should have the following qualities:
- Life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self.”
- Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations.
- Has contributed to the community consistently for several years.
- Has touched the lives of other residents.
- Represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level.
- Made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her work or position.
- Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral. character and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live.
The nominee does not have to be a member of the club.
Submit a description of the qualities that makes your nominee the best candidate for the award. Include your name, email and phone number as well as the nominee’s information. The nomination may be handwritten or typed.
Email or mail the entry to Da’Anne Lipscomb at dlipscomb1954@gmail.com or 1128 N. Fairway Drive, Zachary, LA 70791, or hand-deliver to any member of the nomination committee or Zachary Rotary Club member. Deadline for submission is Sept. 1.
The committee includes Lipscomb, Charlene Smith, Mark Blair, Tamara Dayton, Sharon Phillips and Jennifer Bozeman.