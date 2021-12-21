Officers and sponsors of the Zachary High School Student Government Association visited the Zachary Council meeting on Dec. 14 to introduce themselves and learn more about city government.
The mission of the Zachary High School Student Government Association is to serve the students, the school and the greater Zachary community. The primary function of the Student Government Association is to make beneficial decisions from the point of view of the students, to give back to the community, school and students, and to provide a link between them.
Secondly, members of the Student Government Association should aid in the promotion of school spirit and unity by supporting school activities.
Finally, all members of the Student Government Association are to advocate the vision and concerns of the student body to school administration, School Board and town government, while growing as leaders and acting as role models for their peers.