The Zachary community continued to circle the wagons of support as the Hug Your People Memorial Park began to take shape Friday on a piece of property behind City Hall on Lee Street. A team of volunteers converged on the spot to install and assemble fitness and playground equipment in the ongoing effort to honor fallen members of community.
The Hug Your People Foundation sparked a community effort to establish a memorial to honor four Zachary residents who died in a matter of months of each. Veronica Waldrop died of cancer in 2017; Darrin Vince, Madeline Hemba and her young son, Joseph, died in a January boating accident.
Pictures of the four original honorees were joined by a fifth with the death of Deputy Fire Chief Chris Lawton. Lawton, along with Vince and Waldrop, was active in the Crossfit community and Hug Your People Memorial also honors his memory.
Lawton was reserve police officer and the first police officer to die in the line of duty in Zachary’s history, said Mayor David Amrhein who was on hand at the building and fundraising effort.
Lawton, 41, was helping another Zachary officer search for a suspect in a Walmart parking lot in Baker. When the officers approached the suspect, he drove into Lawton killing him, authorities said.
Brandon Noel, from the top of a ladder, reflected on Lawton’s sacrifice as he helped install new fitness equipment. The District 2 city councilman was just one of several elected and city officials who volunteered to help with the build-out. “This is what Zachary is all about — coming out as a community to honor our neighbors and do something special in their memory,” Noel said. “Any time volunteers are needed to serve others, we never have a shortage of people to show up every time.”
Love for the community and a desire to take part was also the motivation of volunteer John LeBlanc, a recent Baton Rouge Fire Department retiree who knew both Hemba and Lawton. “I’ve been knowing them for as long as I’ve been up here,” LeBlanc said. “I just wanted to do something because it’s so sad and such a loss to the community.”
LeBlanc said he has started a social media group to encourage safety and community involvement. “I love it up here, and I’ve been here for 30 years and I want to see my community not just grow, but come together,” he said.
The outpouring of support from the community was matched by family members of the honorees who dug holes, lifted equipment and even tested the attractions as soon as they were installed. Little Malorie Vince, daughter of boating accident victim Darrin Vince, was both brave and cordial when speaking of the day’s events. “I’m here cause I love my family and this is the way that daddy, Aunt Maddie and Joseph would have wanted it,” she said.
Her mother, Tatum Vince, said it was important that she, her daughter and her niece, Rebecca Hemba, participate in the build out. “It’s only fair that we are out here helping because this is for our people, for all our angels,” Tatum Vince said. “We are out here to work as a team, and we have the best community that anyone could ever ask for because there are so many things my best friends have done for our entire family since Jan. 28 — it’s been phenomenal.”
A center point of the playground is Joseph's Express, a bright, colorful memorial to young Joseph Hembra. The train center and station will allow several children to play and explore at one time. Tatum Vince noted that the station includes several departure times and arrival times as another reference to the honoree. The arrival time notes when they were born, and the departure time is the day they died. “This is something we will remember and be able to come to for the rest of our lives,” she said.
Many fundraisers were held to place fitness, park and playground equipment in the memorial gardens located behind the Zachary Train Depot, but as the movement grew, a new location near City Hall was chosen, said City Attorney John Hopewell.
The City’s Lee Street property will also serve as an entrance to the Zachary Historic Village and include much more space and shade trees. Hopewell said when the project is complete, the Hug Your People Foundation and the Zachary Charity League will make an Act of Donation to the city and the city will maintain and run the park moving forward.
An account in the name of "Hug Your People Foundation of Louisiana," DBA Zachary Charity League has been set up at the Bank of Zachary for anyone wishing to donate to the effort. For questions, email hugyourpeoplefoundation@gmail.com.