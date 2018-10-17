The Rev. Jeff Bayhi recently spoke to the Zachary Rotarians about human trafficking and Metanoia, a center where adults and children can safely stay to recover from the impact on human trafficking.
According to national statistics, one of the busiest trafficking corridors stretches from Houston to New Orleans. The victims reach virtually every corner of Louisiana, Bayhi said. The average age of a trafficking victim is 13. These children come from every walk of life — some abducted, others lured by traffickers. They are then transported to other states where they are forced to perform sexual acts, sometimes as often as 20 times a day.
Terry Gomez, Zachary Rotary Club President presented Bayhi with a donation from the Zachary Rotary Club to support Metanoia.