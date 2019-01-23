At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.

East Baton Rouge Parish

College of the Arts

Dean's list: Michael Banks, Angelle Monique Carter, Kristina A. Khalid-Abasi, Jessica Claire Nolan, Brock Daniel Sampite, Katherine Lee Surek

President's list: Julia R. Aaron, Camille Grace Broussard, Lauren P. Domangue, Mary Elizabeth Harrel, Karigan Rordam James, Julia Anne Johnson, Lena Honghanh Le, Ciara T. LeBlanc, Imani A. Mccullam

BI Moody III College of Business Administration

Dean's list: Cierra Ebony Chatman, Charles George Harlan III, Whitney Helene Hartmann, Emily Kron, Clark Bernard Nichols, Hanna Marie Rovira, Jessica Leigh Slaughter

President's list: Nicole Clare Crochet, Imari Janae Eaglin, Tyler A. Frederick, Roberta Elise March, Sadie Marie Mouledoux, Jelana L. Washington, Jacob Wharton

College of Education

Dean's list: Kyle Matthew Buvens, Miya De'shay Mason, Londyn M. Morse, Caitlin Marie Page, Malcolm Jai Singleton

President's list: Tiara Lokoyia Smith, Emma G. St. Romain, Kendall Danielle Stewart

College of Engineering

Dean's list: Traeneisha E. Harry, Madison Nicole Thibodeaux

President's list: Evan M. Delhom, James Allen Golden, Micaela La'shae Johnson, Braedon P. Miller, Madison Claire Neill, Rebecca Susan Smith

College of Liberal Arts

Dean's List: Kathryn Munson Bardwell, Karli Alexandra Blair, Rebekke Bailey Chenevert, Maura Morrison Dupré, Mary Joy Fasullo, Armondo A. Frank, Jalen Malik Johnson, Kelsea Renea Mccray, Aaron L Mccrory, Cameron Armand Murray, Meridian O. Neill, Tameia Nashae Oxley, Anthony Philip Schiro, Justin M. Sims, Roman Tujague, Hailey Fisk Webre, Sarah Catherine Wehbe, Jada Johnnee Wilson

President's list: Maria Daniela Abascal Ponciano, Alexandria Gabrielle Anderson, Chidinma Nicole Anyanwu, Paige E. Bourg, Emily A. Britt, Mallory Nicole Buuck, Sarah Elizabeth Haik, Sophia G. Haik, Zenora L. Hambrick, Letitia Renae Jacques, Rachel Alyce Lachney, Nicole Marie Mistretta, Melissa Kathryn Noto, Aleesha Rowe, BreAnna LaVerne Smith, Shelby Wynne Smith, Madeline Elise Territo

College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Dean's list : Brianna Olevia Cooper, Maci Claire Fry, Kimyri Danielle Johnson, Peyton Clare Segrest, Bailey Derrion Valentine, Madison C. Zeber

President's list: Caitlin B. Ainsworth, Treashur Nicole Pearah

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Dean's list: Robert Phelps Bogan, Mallory Renee Borel, Taylior B. Burton, Malik Treyvon Jones, Ryan Tomeny Roman, Mark Jacob Shaheen

President's list: Ryan Christopher Baird, Taja A. Bell, Sal Essajee, Conor Fontenot, Ryan A Haycook, Eriell Monica Jenkins, Sadie Elizabeth Kraft, Adrian B. Lamotte, Nicholas T. Linton, Curry Lee Moses, Mia Lauren Plessy, Nelson Austin Spooner, Casey Jamila Stikes

University College

Dean's list: Morgan Alaine Blanchard, Kevin Anthony Brown, Laneisha D Franklin, Madison Ruth White

President's list: Bethany Alyssa Godbold

View comments