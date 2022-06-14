Gavyn Meadows is well on his way to learning something new every day. He has taken the first step to learning the basics of sewing, and the summer has just begun.
Gavyn, decked out in his Zachary wrestling shirt, will learn about pinning fabric instead of opponents, and he said he has his mother to thank for his participation in the Truly Beginner's Sewing Class that started June 7 at the Zachary library.
Sewing, painting and other crafts are on the menu of summer classes and activities planned for this library branch and across the parish.
The library is partnering with Michele Jeansonne, of Fits Sew Perfect Now Sewing & Alterations, to bring the free classes to the community. No sewing knowledge is required, and Jeansonne provided a sewing machine for each student to use during the class.
The first in what could be a series of classes is a three-hour session that covers the basics of the sewing machines, simple stitches and attaching buttons. “I've already cut the fabric and everything but we're going to make the fold pillow,” Jeansonne said. “Next week, we are making dog beds for the Must Luv Dogs rescue group.”
Topics covered in the basic sewing class included threading needles, hand sewing, sewing on buttons, threading a sewing machine, use of a sewing machine and types of stitches.
Simple Sewing with Patterns and another dog bed sewing session are planned for July 20 and July 27.
Sewing is only one of many crafty classes available this summer at the library. Other activities include DIY projects, a visit from the Baton Rouge Ballet, and an Introduction to Computers class.
Each Wednesday will feature a different Storytime for very small children following by a Story and Craft session for slightly older children.
The 2022 Summer Reading Program, Oceans of Possibilities, started June 1, and runs through Aug. 15 at the Zachary library and across the parish. It features a summer of free programs, workshops, story times, concerts and performances for all ages.
Use the drop-down menu to choose specific locations when you visit the event calendar at https://ebrpl.evanced.info/signup/calendar.