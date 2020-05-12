Lane Regional Medical Center said May 6 that an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus pandemic has caused a severe blood shortage and an urgent need for blood donors. Also, area medical centers are preparing for blood needs as surgeries in the area resume.
Our Lady of the Lake Blood Center held a blood drive at Lane Regional Medical Center on May 4. The Blood Donor Center’s bus again will be in front of Lane Regional Medical Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18 and May 20.
Healthy individuals are asked to consider donating. The hospital also said people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being used as treatment for patients seriously ill with COVID-19. So people who have recovered from coronavirus are asked to give.