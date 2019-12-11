As the sun set, the classic holiday film "It’s a Wonderful Life" shined like a warm glow over the Zachary HugYourPeople Park turned it into Bedford Falls. The "Wonderful Life" theme started with the parade in the morning and continued to the "Christmas in the Village Celebration" on Saturday.
The evening featured live music, school groups, food and merchandise vendors and a live Nativity.
“The city of Zachary is proud to sponsor the annual 'Christmas In the Village Celebration,' and we hope each and every family member who attended enjoyed the spectacular musical performances and festivities that make this night so special in our city each year," said Zachary Mayor David Amrhein. "Thank you to all of the volunteers who donated their time and efforts toward making this event such a huge success."