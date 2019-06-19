A summer movie series kicked off Friday with “Mary Poppins Returns” at the HugYourPeople Community Park in Zachary.
Future movies include “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on July 12 and “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on Aug. 9.
A summer movie series kicked off Friday with “Mary Poppins Returns” at the HugYourPeople Community Park in Zachary.
Future movies include “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on July 12 and “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” on Aug. 9.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.