A 2 year-old Baker boy who was born 12 weeks prematurely at Woman’s Hospital has been selected as the 2020 March of Dimes Baton Rouge Ambassador.
In 2017, Bianca and Walter Black were growing their family. But their baby Kye arrived at 28 weeks, weighing less than 3 pounds. He suffered from respiratory distress, bradycardia, a cyst on the brain and had many blood transfusions. Kye spent his first 59 days fighting for life in the newborn intensive care unit, a news release said.
“Serving as the ambassador family is a way for us to show our gratitude for March of Dimes and the programs they funded that helped our family,” says Kye’s mom, Bianca Brooks-Black. “It’s not fine that each year thousands of moms and babies deal with complications from pregnancy and premature birth. But together we can do something about it. That’s why we March for Babies.”
Bianca and her family will share their story throughout the spring and at Baton Rouge’s March for Babies on March 28. The March starts at 8 a.m. at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.
“By participating in March for Babies, you’re raising critical funds to help tackle the biggest health threats to moms and babies, such as those that Bianca and Walter’s family experienced,” said John Hightower, March of Dimes Baton Rouge Board chairman. “The number of babies born prematurely here in Louisiana and nationwide is just not acceptable. We’re marching to support lifesaving research, programs and advocacy so that all moms and babies can be healthy.”
Two babies die every hour in the U.S., and a woman dies every 12 hours as a result of complications from pregnancy. African American women are four times more likely to die as a result of giving birth or birth complications.
Register at marchforbabies.org for a specific walk or a virtual walk. Start a team with your company, family or friends, or donate directly.