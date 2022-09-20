The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry.
Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971.
Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both Northwestern and Zachary to the impact Perry has had on Zachary sports at multiple levels. He was a longtime head basketball and football coach at Northwestern Middle School, and the head volleyball coach at Zachary High.
As noted in articles this summer, he also is the father of the head softball coaches at Southern (Brittney) and the University of Illinois (Tyra, a 2007 ZHS Hall of Fame inductee) and raised two other outstanding student athletes: Taryn (one of the first scholarship softball players at LSU) and Bryant. He is married to Paula Morris Perry.
Perry, a retired educator, served 36 years in the Zachary area at Northwestern Middle School, Zachary High and Northeast High. His commitment to the community is reflected in the love of his former players and students and his civic service, which has included working with his churches’ widow care team, prison ministry and youth.
At Northwestern High School, Perry was the starting point guard for the last basketball team, which won the district championship. He also played shortstop for the Northwestern baseball team and was a member of the 1968 Northwestern district champion football team.
After the Zachary High football team struggled through an 0-9 record in 1969, Perry was the starting quarterback at the newly integrated ZHS in 1970 and helped the team to a 9-2-1 record, a district championship and playoff run to the 2A semifinals.
Perry received a B.S. in physical education, science and biology from Southern in 1975 and received a M.S. in supervision and administration from Southern in 1980. After graduating, he returned to Zachary as the head basketball and football coach at Northwestern Middle School (1983-92), where he proceeded to coach five district championship football teams that had undefeated seasons, won two parish football champions, five district basketball championships with undefeated seasons in 1983 and 1985, and a parish basketball championship.
His football teams lost eight total games in nine seasons, with four of the losses occurring in the first year when they lost the first four games and won the final four.
Former West Feliciana football coach and 1999 ZHS Hall of Fame inductee Robb Odom was ecstatic when hearing of his former middle school football and basketball coach’s selection.
“Well overdue. Coach Perry was a transitional player at the time of integration (and) was one of my favorite coaches where he served as an incredible role model and mentor. Much of what I learned about coaching and how to interact with players I learned from coach Perry,” Odom said.
From there, Perry went to ZHS where he coached the volleyball team to district championships and was named district coach of the year in 1995 and 1996. He leaves a legacy in Zachary from his athletic accomplishments to his leadership in coaching and his commitment to the community.
The ZHS Hall of Fame will recognize Perry and Janie O’Connor in a ceremony at the Zachary Athletic complex at 6 p.m. Oct. 13, with both inductees receiving recognition at halftime of the ZHS-Scotlandville football game Oct. 14. Their names will be inscribed on the Walk of Honor sign in front of Zachary High School.