Facing the in-between time of football
In my family there is an expression, “the long dark night of the soul,” that summarizes at least three generations of Bradys longing for the football season when June creeps into July. Well, there are a plethora of things that have and are happening in Zachary sports during the month of July as summarized below.
ZHS baseball team continues to rake in honors, opportunities
Collier Cranford joins Alex Milazzo as the second 2019 Zachary High School baseball player to accept a scholarship offer to play football for the LSU Tigers. Cranford is coming off an impressive junior campaign where he started at shortstop of the Broncos.
In announcing his commitment Cranford noted that “I’m excited that I can now focus on my senior season at Zachary and winning a state championship.” Milazzo committed to the Tigers after his junior season.
Zachary baseball coach Jacob Fisher said, “Collier committing to LSU is very exciting for him and his family. He is one of the hardest working guys on our team and is always trying to get better on the field and off the field as a person.”
As noted last week, both Cranford and Milazzo will be competing in East Coast Pro. Fisher said, “Alex’s summer has been one he will never forget. Competing against some of the best talent in the country at the Team USA complex is an honor for him and he represented the Zachary baseball program and our community as well.”
The honors continue to roll in from last year’s baseball season with the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association weighing in on their 5A and Composite (All Classes) All State Team. Broncos baseball players making the Composite All State team include junior catcher Alex Milazzo, senior outfielder River Town, and senior utility player Rhett Hebert. Milazzo said, “what a tremendous honor to be selected by the coaches in this state as a catcher with so many talent players. It’s also an honor to represent to Zachary.” Nathan Keller was named first team All State in Class 5A in addition to Milazzo, Town, and Hebert.
Coach Fisher said Tanner Hall was asked to play with Team Louisiana this summer and has pitched well, beating a team out of Florida where he pitched 7 innings, with 11 strikeouts and 1 earned run. The younger Broncos baseball team has been busy this summer participating in metro action, and the older Broncos playing weekend games at McNeese, Southern Mississippi, UNO, Southeastern and Nicholls State.
Additional notes on Jazz Town Duals and summer wrestling camps
One of the seniors that competed at the Jazz Town Duals that was not recognized in last week's column was Caleb Mickelson, who wrestled after coming back from a knee procedure four weeks earlier. Coach J.P. Pierre noted, “We didn't push him too far, just to make sure we were all comfortable with how he felt. He pushed hard and finished at 3-1. I think he is back healthy and ready to put in his time for a great senior year."
Pierre also indicated wrestlers worked out at the “Burroughs on the Bayou” camp with five-time World/Olympic medalist Jordan Burroughs on July 7 in Mandeville. The Zachary Stallions wrestling program will host Jeff Ragan for another wrestling camp from Monday through July 27. Pierre said, “Coach Ragan is one of the best technicians in the country. He brings a lot of great stuff to the table that I think will be a great experience for Baton Rouge and our team. It is the perfect way to cap off the summer as we prep for an exciting season."
Girls Golf All-Metro follow-up
Some additional thoughts on Kylie O'Brien and Emily Hagan being named All-Metro Golf from Coach Kenny Langlois, who was also named the Metro Girls coach of the year: “The competitive experience they gained through the Metro league carried over into the regional and state tournaments.
"After both qualifying for the state tournament, they finished the year with a fourth-place finish in the state tournament. Not only did they improve in their skills of the game, I think the biggest gains they made were in understanding the game and being able to play it with a strategy. Having a plan and being able to execute that on a course was a huge part of their success,” he said.
Both Kylie and Emily will be returning juniors, and Langlois is “very excited to see what the future has in store for the team.”
ZHS alums in the minor leagues
ZHS baseball alum Taylor Guilbeau is pitching for the Potomac Nationals a Class A Advanced team affiliated with the Washington Nationals. As of July 12, Guilbeau has 3.85 ERA, has pitched 20 innings in 18 games, and has struck out 20, mainly in relief.
Fellow ZHS alum Jameson Fisher is playing left field in Double-A professional baseball with the Chicago White Sox affiliate Birmingham Barons. Through July 12 he has 11 doubles, two triples, five home, and 22 RBIs. On June 23 Fisher had a key triple that scored two runs and later scored to give his team a 6-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits.