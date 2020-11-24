The Zachary High basketball team motto is “strive for perfection and fall on excellence.”
Coach Jon McClinton’s 2019-2020 boys basketball team finished the season with a 28-11 record that included an early season tournament win in north Louisiana, a runner-up finish in the East Baton Rouge Parish Tournament and a run to the quarterfinals of the Class 5A tournament that included an upset of the No. 5 seed Lafayette.
The goal for the 2020-2021 season is to make the next step to Marsh Madness on March 8-13 in Sulphur for the state championship.
McClinton and assistants Dimario Jackson, Ron Lewis and Morris Wright will have to replace seven seniors from the team that averages 20 wins per season during their four-year ZHS careers. McClinton said those seniors helped “mold the Zachary program into what it is today, as those guys invested so much into the program.”
Jackson joins the Broncos coaching staff after coaching at his alma mater Brusly where he led the school to its first semifinal appearance in 2020.
Talented returning players include Brandon Rodgers, Gerren Hayes, Kyree Davis, Jordan DeCuir and Jalen Bolden. Bolden was in the Top 10 of his class in the preseason All-State rankings.
With the delay in the football season, McClinton will likely have to wait for linebacker Elijah Hill until after the Christmas and New Year’s break.
McClinton thinks there is more talent on this year’s team but, as always. his emphasis is on work and effort.
“We will outwork out opponents until they surrender,” McClinton quipped.
That lesson was learned the hard way. McClinton referred to last year’s quarterfinal loss where he felt like the Broncos were outworked by Bonnabel.
The schedule, which like everything else this year is subject to change with COVID-19 still lurking, includes tournaments at the Feastgiving Classic at St. Augustine on Nov. 27, St. Amant on Dec. 3 and Dec. 5, Walker on Dec. 22-23 and the EBR tournament Dec. 26-29.
Nondistrict home opponents include Loranger on Dec. 9, McKinley on Jan. 15, 2020 Division IV state champion Crescent City on Jan. 18, Geo Next Generation on Jan. 20, Plaquemine on Jan. 22, Madison Prep on Jan. 25 and Parkview Baptist on Jan. 28. The Broncos will also go on the road to play 2020 Division II tate runner-up University on Jan. 5.
There will only be one shot to win district. There will not be a home-and-home, two-game District 4-5A season but only one-time matchups to identify a champion.
After a tough nondistrict schedule, District 4-5A play does not get any easier as defending champion and Division I state champion Scotlandville welcomes the Broncos on Feb. 12. The Broncos will also go on the road against 2020 5A semifinalist Walker on Feb. 19 to close out the regular season. The Broncos will be home for district games against Live Oak on Feb. 5, Denham Springs on Feb. 9 and Central on Feb. 16.
The Frank Brian Jamboree scheduled for Zachary on Nov. 11 was canceled due to COVID concerns. As with other things, be prepared for the season will likely have changes in games and venues, so stay tuned for updates.
McClinton wanted to emphasize how much he appreciated the support of the fans and sponsors during such a tough time with COVID-19 restrictions. McClinton promises fans and supporters that the philosophy will remain the same with as the Broncos show “GRIT” (guard, run, intensity, toughness).