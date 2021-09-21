Help others by donating used items
A St. Vincent de Paul truck will be parked at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St., Zachary, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Help fill the truck with gently used clothing, baby clothes and items, shoes, coats, sheets, towels, bedspreads, small working appliances, lamps, pots/pans/dishes and furniture. Electronics, mattresses and box springs will not be accepted.
Place all donated items (except furniture) in plastic bags or boxes.
For information, contact the church office at (225) 654-5778.
Golf tournament
The Matt Flynn Open benefiting Heritage Ranch in Zachary is Oct. 5. The shotgun start is at noon at Copper Mill Golf Club, 2100 Cooper Mill Blvd., Zachary. Visit hrbr.org/matt-flynn-open to register.
Preserve family recipes at the library
The Pride-Chaneyville Branch Community History Festival has been postponed until April 2. However, the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library is still taking a step back in time with a recipe box project.
Come to the branch, 13600 Port Hudson-Pride Road, Pride, throughout September to pick up a grab and craft kit that includes all supplies needed to decoupage a recipe box. A tutorial will be included. For information, call (225) 658-1550.
Seeking the top citizen
The Rotary Club of Zachary is seeking nominations for the 2021 Zachary Citizen of the Year.
Nominees should be a Zachary resident who exhibits the following characteristics:
- Life is consistent with the philosophy of Rotary: “Service above Self”
- Volunteers and is active in the community and civic organizations
- Has contributed to the community on a consistent basis
- Touched the lives of other residents
- May have represented Zachary or the interests of Zachary on a state or national level
- Made contributions to the community above and beyond his or her job or position
- Displays characteristics of leadership, compassion, strong moral character, and a desire to make Zachary a better place to live.
Nominations can be submitted by writing a brief outline of the accomplishments of the nominee to one of the following: Scott Buzhardt, sbuz80@bellsouth.net; Mack Lea, mleadvm@cox.net; Brent Fuselier, bfuselier@aol.com; or Charlene Smith, charlenemcsmith@gmail.com;
Nominations will close during the first week of October. The date will be announced.
Elections delayed
The Oct. 9 election has moved to Nov. 13 and the Nov. 13 election to Dec. 11 because of Hurricane Ida recovery.