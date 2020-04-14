Heritage Ranch in Zachary has developed resources for the community to be a source of education and support during this challenging time, a news release said.
Visit the organization's website at www.hrbr.org and click on the resources tab to find a reading list of books aimed at helping families, parenting videos made by Executive Director Vicki Ellis, and links to sermons, livestreams and blogs from the group's church partners.
The news release also announced date changes.
The Matt Flynn Invitational Golf Tournament has been moved to Oct. 20. The tournament will be at The Bluffs on Thompson Creek in St. Francisville. Visit the website and click the Get Involved tab or call (225) 658-1800 to register a team, sponsor the tournament or get updated event information.
The April work day has been postponed until June. For now, the first Saturday in May will still be a work day. All ages are welcome, the release said, to help with campus beautification projects. Sign up today at the website.