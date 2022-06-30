Photos of a kangaroo hopping along the side of the road in the Zachary area circulated on social media Wednesday, launching a search by local police and animal control.
The Zachary Police Department said that they received a call about the animal that afternoon, but the kangaroo was in the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction; the sheriff's office said it referred the case to animal control.
Daniel Piatkiewicz, director of the East Baton Rouge Animal Control and Rescue Center, said that he and his officers looked for the animal this morning, but didn’t see a kangaroo in the area.
It’s currently unclear where the kangaroo came from. Both the Baton Rouge Zoo and Barn Hill Preserve say it is not one of theirs.
Kangaroos are classified as exotic pets, and are illegal in the parish, Piatkiewicz said.