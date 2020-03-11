Osha Cummings was not born with a basketball in her hands, but it did not take long for her to pick up a lifelong love of the sport. Cummings started playing basketball at age 6, played at Northwestern Middle School and concluded the first part of her basketball journey with the Lady Broncos in the quarterfinals of the 5A playoffs.
For Lady Broncos basketball fans, the 5-foot, 5-inch Cummings has been a mainstay of the program since her freshman season where she was a pivotal sixth player and defensive specialist. “She made an impact immediately,” coach Tami McClure said. Even though she is shy and unassuming, she has a competitive edge that makes her a special player. In Cumming’s senior year, the defense was still tenacious but offensively she took over games with her sheer determination from the point guard position.
Before taking her considerable talents to the next level to play basketball on scholarship at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, she has been selected to play in the Louisiana High School Coaches Association East West All-Star Game in Bossier City on March 21. While others finish their senior season and put it on cruise control, Cummings will continue to prepare for the All-Star Game. Cummings said, “I didn’t need a break anyway.” She loves basketball.
Her love of sports can probably be attributed, in part, to her family. Her mother played volleyball, basketball and ran track, and her father played basketball. Cummings is the youngest of three siblings. Her big sister ran track and played basketball at Zachary, and her big brother played football and basketball. She found the sport she loved and has been playing it ever since.
Cummings' favorite moment as a Lady Bronco was “hitting a half-court shot at Fontainebleau to end the first half in the second round two years ago.”
McClure recalls the game and the circumstances like it was yesterday. “It was at the half, gave us momentum and we won that game by one.” Sparked by the second-round win, the Lady Broncos would go on to the semifinals in 2017-18. Cummings has been partly responsible for the Lady Broncos competing in the 5A state tournament three of her four years as a Lady Bronco.
As for her legacy at Zachary High School, there was the experience as a freshman, clutch shot as a sophomore and her junior year when she earned All-District honors and was named the defensive MVP. She saved the best for last in her senior season when she led the Lady Broncos to an undefeated season in district, averaged 16 points a game and was named first-team All-District 4-5A. “We prepared much harder this year as a team by watching more film and scouting our opponents,” Cummings said.
On her experience at ZHS, Cummings said, “If I had not come here, I would not have grown into the player I am. Coach Tami came here my freshman year and she helped me be the best player I could be.”
Cummings heaped praise on current and former teammates. “They showed me the intensity in practice and games that I needed to have,” Cummings said. “They also showed me how to lead the upcoming players and maintain the tradition.”
She said she is excited to start the next phase of her basketball journey at Northwestern State. “They showed a lot of interest in me my junior season and this season, and it just felt right,” Cummings said. She won’t be alone in Natchitoches, as her cousin is on the Demons football team.
McClure added that the new Northwestern coach, Aaron Swinson, “went to Southwood to watch us play and other places, and he really loves Osha.” Cummings plans to major in physical therapy.
Cummings has a 3.1 grade-point average. Alyssa Fontenot is her favorite teacher at ZHS because “she explains in great detail and does a great job of relating the material to us,” Cummings said.
McClure praised Cummings' ability to “do the work.”
“On the court she is a workhorse. When she is in the weight room, she gets after it. In the classroom, she does what she needs to do. She has been raised by a great family that raised her right,” McClure said.
“She is first class with great sportsmanship while giving everything she has and leaving it all out on the court. She does her talking on the court and is a great ambassador for Zachary High,” McClure said.