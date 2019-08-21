McMains Children's Developmental Center will hold an open house Aug. 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., and again from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 1805 College Drive, Baton Rouge.
Visitors at the pediatric therapy center's open house will tour the facility, meet the therapy staff and learn about the services and programs offered at the clinic. Light refreshments will be provided.
Guests will receive guided tours of behind the scenes areas such as speech therapy rooms, physical therapy gym, occupational therapy gym and the Inclusion House, which is the center’s assistive technology workshop.
For information or to let them know you're coming, contact McMains communications and marketing manager Janel Page at jpage@mcmainscdc.org or (225) 923-3420.