The University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognized students named to the president’s list and dean’s list for spring 2019.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better. 

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

East Baton Rouge Parish

ARTS

Dean's List

Angelle Carter

Alexander Gilchrist

Brandi Gosserand

Mary Harrel

Jessica Nolan

Katherine Surek

President's List

Julia Johnson

Lena Le

Ciara LeBlanc

Tiana Martin

Brock Sampite

BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

Dean's List

Matthew Cangelosi

Tyler Frederick

Whitney Hartmann

Connor Joffrion

George Johnson

Emily Kron

Sadie Mouledoux

Quintoria Shorts

President's List

Nicole Crochet

Evan Delhom

Roberta March

Hanna Rovira

Jacob Wharton

EDUCATION

President's List

Kyle Buvens

Rio Gauthier

Andree Halliburton

Londyn Morse

Emma St Romain

Dean's List

Patrick Jefferson

Matthew Terrio

Caroline Trelles

ENGINEERING

Dean's List

Adam Frost

Siedarius Green

Ralph Issa

Emma Markert

Braedon Miller

Madison Neill

President's List

James Golden

Rebecca Smith

LIBERAL ARTS

President's List

Maria Abascal Ponciano

Kathryn Bardwell

Karli Blair

Paige Bourg

Emily Britt

Alexis Cooke

Sophia Haik

Zenora Hambrick

Katherine Harelson

Emma Lacy

Madelyn Myer

Tameia Oxley

BreAnna Smith

Shelby Smith

Dean's List

Alexandria Anderson

Chidinma Anyanwu

Benjamin Butler

Ashlyn Capello

Rebekke Chenevert

Briana Clay

Zachary Creel

Maura Dupre'

Johnella Felders

Abagail Fuselier

Sarah Haik

Kirstin Honore

Letitia Jacques

Olivia Labarre

Rachel Lachney

Kelsea Mccray

Nicole Mistretta

Meridian O'Neill

Anthony Schiro

Kayla Telhiard

Sarah Wehbe

NURSING & ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONS

President's List

Shalyn Barker

Treashur Pearah

Dean's List

Brianna Cooper

Lauren Findish

Rusty Guilbeau

Peyton Segrest

Walter Washington

SCIENCES

President's List

Ryan Baird

Taja Bell

Ryan Haycook

Sadie Kraft

Dean's List

Ashton Fletcher

Mia Plessy

Casey Stikes

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE

Dean's List

Kevin Brown

Madison White

Victoria Woodward

 

