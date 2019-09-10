Representatives of a 114-lot subdivision planned for 51 acres along W.J. Wicker Road pulled their proposal from the Zachary Planning and Zoning Commission’s agenda Monday.
“They requested their current application to be withdrawn,” said city planning director Marlon Lemond. “They didn’t indicate anything to us about applying for it again.”
The subdivision, Wicker Place, has attracted sharp criticism since it was first discussed at the commission’s meeting in June. Residents of the somewhat rural area in northeast Zachary objected to the developer’s request to rezone the land from residential estate — which is how most nearby subdivisions are classified — to residential suburban, a category that permits smaller lot sizes and denser developments.
The proposal also raised perennial concerns about worsening traffic and drainage problems in the growing city.
After a lengthy public comment period at the June meeting, commissioners recommended the City Council deny the zoning change and a preliminary plan for the development. Later that month, the council tabled the items when Wicker Place representatives asked for time to revise their plan.
The items reappeared on the council’s agenda about a month later, only to be pulled because the updates being made to the plan were deemed significant enough to warrant sending it back to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Only the preliminary subdivision plan — and not the rezoning request — was on the commission’s docket for Monday night.
A contingent of residents opposed to Wicker Place showed up to City Hall prepared to once again make its case that the development would further strain infrastructure and harm the character of their area of Zachary. But before the meeting began, Commissioner Mike Freeman announced the Wicker Place item had been withdrawn.
The Wicker Place proposal was under review around the same time that city officials were considering another project in the same area that sparked similar criticisms. After a few delays, the council ultimately in July voted down a proposal for Adalyn Trails, even after its planners dropped a rezoning request and reconfigured a map of the subdivision so it would feature larger lots as required by the existing residential estate zoning.
Also on Monday, Freeman announced that, at the applicant’s request, the commission would wait until its October meeting to take up a rezoning request and preliminary plan for a proposed subdivision called Zachary Farms. The developer wants the city to change the zoning of the site on Rollins Road from agricultural to residential urban — the densest residential zoning classification in the city code.
Zachary Farms has already generated its share of controversy. Posts circulated on Facebook before the meeting encouraging people to come and share their concerns about the proposal.
The engineer working on both Wicker Place and Zachary Farms is Mickey Robertson, of MR Engineering and Surveying, Lemond said.