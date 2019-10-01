Zachary school system leaders are continuing to explore buying property near Zachary High School that could be used for future expansion projects.
Superintendent Scott Devillier told the School Board at its meeting Tuesday that his office recently had a parcel of land on North Main Street appraised and believes the district should be able to acquire it for about $160,000.
A family is selling the property, which is next to a limestone lot in front of the school where buses are often parked. A house that sits on the land likely will be sold to be moved or torn down, Devillier said.
The land would come in handy as Zachary High’s student population — and the need to expand facilities and parking areas — grows, he said.
“I think it’s property we should probably go after,” Devillier said.
Officials also are having appraisers assess about 3 acres off Shaffett Lane north of Bronco Stadium. They’re eyeing that parcel for an additional access route to the high school complex.
The demand for additional space around Zachary High is not a new issue. Devillier noted that significant amounts of property have been amassed as the school has grown following Zachary’s split from East Baton Rouge Parish public schools in 2003.
“The majority of the high school campus was not the high school campus 15 years ago,” Devillier said. “That was all purchased — Foundation Hall, the gym … part of the athletic center.”
In other business Tuesday, the board agreed to allow the district to ask the State Bond Commission for permission to refinance about $17 million of bonds. They were issued in 2010 and 2011 to cover the costs of school construction projects.
The $1.8 million savings will be realized over the remaining 10 years of the life of the bonds, business manager John Musso said, which works out to about $180,000 a year.
Also on Tuesday, the board held a reception honoring several 2019 Zachary High School graduates who excelled in the Advanced Placement program. Those recognized included:
- Sixteen students who received scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. They are Joseph Begley, Trevor Billiot, Calvin Chapman, Collier Cranford, Rebecca Day, Ta’Naiya Elloie, Annabelle Kanchirathingal, Blayre Madison, Katlyn McDonald, Vira Okert, Siah Reado, Delaney Redden, Olivia Smith, Jamie Stagg, Jaelynn Taylor and Kyle Trantham.
- Five students who received an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more AP exams. They are Abdullatif “JJ” Hantash, Ethan O’Brien, Annemarie Olson, Summer Troth and Haley Zweigle.
- Seven students who received an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more AP exams. They are Caynan Byrd, Caroline Fontenot, Mary Grace Hardin, Brailyn King, Hannah Robertson, Victoria Staid and Emily Wayne.
- Three National AP Scholars, a designation awarded to students who earned an average score of at least 4 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of those exams. They are Alexandra Barfield, Aaron Meese and Logan Thompson.