Zachary area Girl Scouts marked World Thinking Day on Feb. 9 with an event that allowed the girls to "visit" countries and participate in activities associated with the culture there.
Girl Scouts think about the world
Advocate Staff
Get email notifications on Advocate Staff daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Advocate Staff posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments