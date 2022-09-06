This story is part of a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job.
As a 12-year-old, David McDavid landed his first job with the city of Zachary — helping clean out ditches and canals during summers.
McDavid would grow up to become Zachary’s police chief, a position he has held for the past 11 years. Now, he is setting his sights on the city’s top job as one of three candidates seeking the Mayor’s Office in the fall election.
With nearly four decades of law enforcement service under his belt, McDavid has been on the front lines of dealing with challenges that emerged over the years as Zachary evolved from a small town to a growing city. He believes this experience makes him the best person to lead Zachary into the future.
“I understand Zachary,” said McDavid, a Republican. “I’ve been here since 1969. I understand the people.”
McDavid’s opponents include Francis Nezianya, no party, and Laura O’Brien, a fellow Republican. Nezianya and O’Brien both sit on the Zachary City Council.
McDavid has spent his career with the Zachary Police Department, initially joining the agency as a reserve officer when he was 18. He became a full-time officer a few years later in 1988, and in 2011, he was first elected police chief.
“I know where every pothole is, every flood area is,” he said. “I’ve waded in those areas throughout my career. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
As for how to address those kinds of problems, McDavid said he would try to find funding by rearranging budget priorities, seeking grants and asking for federal and state assistance. He said he would work closely with the city-parish to ensure canals it owns in the area get cleaned out and that East Baton Rouge Parish-owned roads are maintained.
To alleviate traffic congestion on La. 64, he wants to build another west to east route through the area. A lot of land has already been cleared near the Comite River Diversion Canal, which is under construction, and could be a good location for such a road. “We need to make sure we have this to take the load off the middle of town,” he said.
McDavid believes the city needs to catch up on these types of infrastructure improvements before inviting more new housing developments to Zachary.
“You might have to look at a moratorium,” he said, an idea both of his opponents have said they reject.
McDavid said he would also explore annexing properties surrounding Zachary to help control growth happening right outside city limits, where subdivision developers aren’t bound to Zachary development regulations but future residents can still take advantage of certain city services and send their children to top-rated Zachary schools.
He said he would push for higher standards for new developments — such as larger lots, more green space and more amenities for residents — and consider having the city conduct its own traffic and flood impact studies rather than accepting those turned in by developers.
He wants to steer dollars to the Police Department to update crime-fighting technology and to the Fire Department, which he said needs a new station on Flanacher Road and a local training facility.
McDavid said he would organize a committee of city planning staff, real estate professionals, builders and others to recruit businesses to town. And he would foster relationships among schools, local universities and businesses to help young people find training and career opportunities in Zachary.
Children, including those with special needs, should have more recreation outlets in Zachary, McDavid said.
“If we keep kids … off the streets and keep them busy academically and recreationally, we’ll have a great community,” he said.
And he wants to create an app where residents can get information from the city and develop a television channel promoting Zachary that could play in local hotels.
Born in 1965 in Ruston, McDavid was a child when his family moved to Zachary. His father worked for Illinois Central Railroad for 46 years and was Zachary’s recreation director, and his mother spent more than half a century working for BREC.
When McDavid decided to pursue a career in public service, he was inspired by his parents’ commitment to their community. They had taught him an important lesson, he said: “Don’t gripe and complain. Get involved and find a solution.”
He said he has tried to pass that lesson on to his own three children and to the officers he oversees as police chief.
McDavid graduated from Zachary High School in 1983. His wife, Sherry, is a fellow Zachary High alum.
He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Drug Commanders School. He completed a criminal justice degree from Columbia Southern University in 2018 — an endeavor he started years earlier in 1990 at Southern University.
He said he has had a fulfilling life and career in Zachary and wants to do what he can to ensure others get the same chance.
“Zachary’s a great place,” he said. “It’s educated me. It’s given me a job.”