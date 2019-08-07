Community and civic groups were out in force on the weekend before school starts to ensure that Zachary students were prepared mind, body and soul/sole for a successful school year. Activities included uniform drives, school supply giveaways and efforts to encourage academic and spiritual growth.
Johnnie Evans, chairman of the Zachary Martin Luther King Committee, said her group’s Back-to-School Supply Giveaway attracted more than 500 schoolchildren and parents. The event included live entertainment, motivational speakers, food, and the distribution of uniforms and supplies for students from elementary school to college.
The event was held Saturday at the Zachary High gym. Donors and sponsors gave time, money and the supplies needed to distribute the 850 pre-prepared supply bags, book sacks and backpacks.
An attempt to ease the emotional and financial stress of a new school year motivated one teacher and mother to organize a uniform drive. Courtney Lee Yoes had less than a week, but she hoped the community would respond to the need.
“Something just pushed me to do it,” she said. “I decided on Monday and by Saturday so many people had come together to help. A handful of volunteers came out and sweated the day out with me.”
Hundreds of uniform items were dropped off at the HugYourPeople Park, and an hour later, the people arrived to get the presorted uniforms.
“With all the stress of starting school for everyone, I just wanted to take something off students' list,” said Yoes, a mother of two. “People say Christmas is the most stressful time for parents and guardians because of presents for kids, but to me, presents are wants. When school is starting, supplies, uniforms and fees are a must. They can’t be put off another year. August really is the most stressful month that I can tell for students, parents and guardians.”
Equipping young minds and souls for the challenges of a new school year sparked the first Blessings of the Backpacks at Zachary United Methodist Church held Sunday. Children’s Director Jaimie Engels said the organizers pressed on despite intermittent rain showers, and she was thrilled to have about 50 children and 20 parents participate in what the church hopes becomes an annual event. “We had a good turn out even with the weather,” Engels said.
Getting wet was already a part of the plan so a giant waterslide fit right in with the pre-event showers. Troubles the Clown provided entertainment and balloon animals. Children got slimy at a slime station and got blessed by the Rev. Rickey Willis, church pastor.
Engels said each child was given the choice of a button pin or a wooden cross to put on their backpack. “We wanted the community to come together and for Rickey to pray over them and to give them that symbol they can look at throughout the day, she said. “It’s very hard these days and these children need to know that he’s (Jesus) going to be with them and he’s going to protect them. They can look at that wooden cross or that little button pin and it will help them to remember that God is with them.”
A Zachary City councilman added soles to his concern for the young people in his district and city. At the Rollins Street Park, Kicks for Kids was held with a special emphasis on providing new shoes for children starting the school year.
District 5 Councilman Lael Montgomery, an author and chemical dependency counselor, was inspired to start Kicks for Kids because of his experiences growing up in Zachary. He said he was one of nine children raised by a grandparent. “We were raised by my grandmother, and it was not always easy for her to get all of us tennis shoes,” he said. “Sometimes, I went to school with shoes I didn’t want to wear.”
“Without the right shoes, kids can get bullied, so I want to start the kids off with at least the purchase of a pair of nice shoes,” Montgomery said. “I feel like it can boost their self-esteem, boost their morale and may help them get good grades.”
Kicks for Kids featured music, food, games and school giveaways. Through sponsors and donors to Montgomery’s drive, 55 gift cards to be used for new shoes were given away.
Montgomery is in his first year as a councilman, but he has participated in similar community programming for more than a decade. His dream is to see this type of “sole support” spread across the region.
“My goal, really, is to get a Nike truck or a Reebok truck and we could go to Clinton, Zachary, Baton Rouge — each of these communities — and give away shoes to make sure every kid who is less fortunate starts the school year off with a fresh pair of nice shoes,” he said.