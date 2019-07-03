The City of Zachary is constructing a new 500,000 gallon water tower near the Zachary Youth Park on Mount Pleasant Road. Once completed, the tower will be painted to resemble a baseball.
This additional tank is needed to support the demand from the city’s growing population and the strain that has been placed on the existing water system, a news release said. Zachary has two towers, one on Avenue A and one on Flanacher Road.
Mayor David Amrhein said, "Adding an additional water tower will increase water pressure, which in turn should improve the city’s fire rating."
The new tank will cost $1.6 million and is mostly funded by state capital outlay funds, Amrhein said. The contract to build the elevated water tower was awarded in the November City Council meeting to the apparent lowest bidder of four firms, Caldwell Tanks Inc., of Louisville, Kentucky.