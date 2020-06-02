Blood drive set
RKM Primary Care will host the LifeShare Bus for a blood drive from 9 a.m. to noon, June 19, at its Clinton location, 119900 Jackson St. Every donor will receive a pint of Blue Bell ice cream.
Audubon Library services
The Audubon Regional Library is open for curbside service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. Services offered include book checkout and return, faxing and copying and telephone service for questions and help. The library also offers eBooks through Cloud Library. Watch for other updates as the library expands its offerings during the reopening.
Livestock paperwork deadlines
The East Feliciana 4-H remind livestock competitors of upcoming deadlines for their possession dates. Visit statefairoflouisiana.com/p/events/2019-dna--ear-tag-order-forms for forms and deadline dates.
Wildlife summer camps
Barn Hill Preserve in Ethel is offering two new summer camps.
Zoo Career Camp focuses on animal enrichment and care, as well as day-to-day feedings and handling. It is for ages 13-17.
Zoo Summer Camp is an animal arts and crafts camp and is for ages 8-12.
The weeks of June 22 and 29 are open for enrollment. July dates will be added according to interest. Space is limited.
Cost is $400 per week and include an otter swim and a parent visit on Friday evening. A $50 discount is applied for siblings. Camps run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with aftercare available. This is primarily an outdoor camp, so keep your child’s interest in mind.
Things to remember
