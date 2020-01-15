The Southern University Ag Center’s livestock show office is accepting pre-orders for nonprocessed choice beef, pork, lamb and goat meats.
All proceeds from the meat sale go directly to the youth participants as a reward for their hard work and financial investment. The following meat choices and quantities are available for pre-order:
- Whole beef, $2,000
- Half beef, $1,000
- Fourth beef, $500
- Whole pork, $225
- Whole lamb, $200
- Whole goat, $175.
There is a processing fee that is not included in the original cost of the meat. All purchases must be paid by money order or check and made payable to the Southern University Ag Center Livestock Show, before picking up the meat from the slaughterhouse, according to a news release.
Individuals who don’t pre-order their meat may order during the show’s Special Junior Auction Sale at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The office will deliver the meat to either Cutrer’s Slaughter House in Kentwood, (985) 229-2478 or Rouchers in Plaquemine, (225) 687-4258.
Donations to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank are also welcome.
The 77th Annual State Livestock & Poultry Show will be Feb. 27-29 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena, 14600 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge. For information, visit www.suagcenter.com or call the livestock show office at (225) 771-6208.