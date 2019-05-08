BATON ROUGE — Kyle L. McCann has been named the assistant to the president for the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation, the top staff position for the volunteer organization.
McCann joined the Louisiana Farm Bureau staff in June 1988 in the commodity department. Before the assistant to the president position, he served as associate commodity director and director of national affairs. McCann coordinated grassroots lobbying efforts on national issues and served as secretary with commodity groups, including the Louisiana Rice Research Board and the Louisiana Soybean and Grain Research and Promotion Board.
“You would have a hard time finding someone as knowledgeable and approachable as Kyle when it comes to agricultural issues,” said Louisiana Farm Bureau President Ronnie Anderson. “Kyle knows the policy issues as well as folks working in Washington think tanks and is able to boil those complex issues down into terms you and I and every other farmer can understand. Those are very important qualities that make Kyle perfect to be my right-hand man.”
McCann fills the position vacated by Jim Monroe upon his retirement following 47 years of service to the Louisiana Farm Bureau.
McCann holds a Master of Science in agricultural economics from LSU and a Bachelor of Science in agricultural business from Louisiana Tech.
A a child, McCann worked on his family’s rice and soybean farm and was involved in other agricultural enterprises. He lives in Zachary with his wife, Daphane, and their son, James.