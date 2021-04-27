Companion Animal Alliance announced April 19 a $200,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support its work for animals in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Petco Love was founded in 1999 as the Petco Foundation.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Companion Animal Alliance and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“We are grateful for the dedicated support from Petco Love. These funds will allow our team to further expand the care of animals in our facility and ensure more animals find their forever homes,” said Jillian Sergio, executive director of Companion Animal Alliance. “We hope our community will help us celebrate this exciting achievement through adopting their new best friends.”
The shelter is open between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and adoption appointments are not required.
Companion Animal Alliance is a nonprofit that serves East Baton Rouge Parish by helping to reduce the number of animals entering the shelter, treating animals humanely while they are in the shelter’s care; finding forever homes for the lost and abandoned animals; and returning lost pets to their families.
Visit caabr.org for information.